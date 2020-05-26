 

Correctional services official dies of Covid-19

2020-05-26

Malibongwe Dayimani

A Department of Correctional Services (DCS) official in the Western Cape has died of Covid-19, the DCS announced on Tuesday night.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the 58-year-old had also been suffering from diabetes.

"He was diabetic and this comorbidity strained recovery efforts. Our condolences go to his family, friends and the entire DCS brigade," said Nxumalo.

The man was the third DCS official to succumb to a coronavirus-related death in the Western Cape.

The total number of deaths in the correctional services system stands at six, after three inmates died at the East London prison.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the department is 746 - 264 officials and 482 inmates.

The total number of recoveries is 173.

Nxumalo said the Western Cape had now recorded additional cases of eight officials and six inmates.

The total breakdown of Covid-19 cases at DCS is as follows:

Eastern Cape - 490

Officials - 77

Inmates - 413

Recoveries - 72

Deaths - 3

Western Cape – 229

Officials – 172

Inmates – 57

Recoveries – 89

Deaths – 3

Limpopo - 2

Officials - 2

Inmates - 0

Recovery - 1

Gauteng - 19

Officials - 7

Inmates - 12

Recovery - 10

Northern Cape - 2

Officials - 2

Free State - 1

Officials - 1

KwaZulu-Natal - 2

Officials - 2

Head Office - 1

Officials – 1

Recovery - 1

