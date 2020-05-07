Correctional services records 3 new Covid-19 cases

The Department of Correctional Services says it has recorded three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number to 172.



In a statement on Thursday, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said recoveries were sitting at 85 after 24 officials from the Western Cape had recovered.

The Eastern Cape continues to have the highest number of cases with 102 after 36 officials and 66 inmates tested positive. It has recorded 58 recoveries and two deaths.

In the Western Cape, 52 officials and three inmates tested positive for the virus, with one death which is under investigation.

One official tested positive at the department's head office, with one recovery being recorded.

In Limpopo, two officials tested positive with one recovery, while in Gauteng four officials and eight inmates tested positive.