 

Correctional services to beef up security over festive season to prevent escapes

2018-12-03 16:06

Alex Mitchley

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla. (GCIS)

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The department of correctional services will be limiting offender movement as part of its plan to tighten security over the festive season. 

The department says this is because there is usually an increase in prison escapes and assaults throughout the 243 correctional centres in the country during this period. 

The announcement was made by Department of Correctional Services Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla at the Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre, on the outskirts of Pretoria, on Monday morning during the launch of the annual Operation Vala campaign.

"As correctional services, our trends analysis indicates heightened efforts to escape and commit assaults during this time," said Makwetla.

Read: Two 'Sun City' escapees shot dead in KZN

"It is, therefore, necessary that we leave nothing to chance, and make it impossible for inmates to break our security systems in their desperate pursuit of spending Christmas with loved ones."

The department added that this year's operation was different as its efforts would be redoubled to address evolving threats, especially those involving illicit and harmful substances and assaults at the centres.  

Smuggling to be addressed

"As of today, we are not only stepping up security but we will enforce limitations on offender movement. It is for this reason that we will be intensifying indoor activities and games, which will see inmates involved in hand ball, five-a-side soccer, board games, table tennis and other activities," said Makwetla.

The operation will also address the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into prisons.

Read: Prison escapes down from 1 244 a year to 50 - Correctional Services

"We continue to confiscate drugs and other contraband, such as mobile phones, either at our entrances or inside correctional centres. A clear demonstration that we are in a battle, and I dare say we will never retreat nor surrender.

"Smuggling has gone from the crude and opportunistic: a friend or family member chancing their luck, to sophisticated and systematic, overseen by criminal gangs.

"It is, therefore, important that we do not only respond and react to security problems, but we must be proactive and get onto the front foot if we are to stay ahead of criminals.

Makwetla said Operation Vala would solidify safety and security in the department's correctional centres and use unique measures that will eliminate avenues for contraband to enter the system.

"Special emphasis will be placed at strategic areas, with increased visibility, and involvement, of managers at all levels in operational activities. This will be coupled with amplified supervision of officials, as well as decreasing idleness among inmates," Makwetla added.

The department further said that those in breach of security systems, including corrupt correctional officials, would face the full might of the law.

News24 previously reported that escapes from South African prisons have significantly decreased over the past two decades.

In the 2016/2017 year, only 50 prisoners escaped compared to the previous financial year, during which 71 people managed to escape from prison.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Woman claims police pulled over motorist at road block and forced to withdraw money

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman claims police pulled over motorist at road block and forced to withdraw money
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 