 

Corruption and state capture should be tackled in Chris Hani's name - ANC

2019-04-10 21:37

Sesona Ngqakamba

Struggle icon Chris Hani was a fierce opponent of the apartheid government. (File, Gallo)

The ANC says the death of South African Communist Party general secretary and struggle icon Chris Hani robbed the liberation movement in South Africa of one of its best cadres.

Hani was remembered on Wednesday on the 26th anniversary of his death.

He was assassinated at his home in Dawn Park, Johannesburg on April 10, 1993. 

"We celebrate the life of a comrade and friend who devoted most of his life in the service of his people; a humble yet fierce fighter against apartheid injustice and all its manifestations. Indeed, this was a man whose spirit refused to succumb to tyranny and repression," the ANC said.

The party added that in Hani's name, corruption and state capture should be fought and tribalism rejected.

"In the name of Chris Hani, we must fight capitalist greed and exploitation with every available weapon at our disposal. In the name of this distinguished revolutionary, let us work tirelessly towards the renewal of our movement."

Speaking at Hani's commemoration on Wednesday SACP general scretary Blade Nzimande said shortly before Hani was killed, he pointed out that there was a danger that the movement would be hijacked by self-serving interests once it ascended to government. 

Nzimande said in memory of Hani, self-serving interests should therefore be dealt with. 

"The clean-up of the state that we fought for, the clean-up momentum that has started under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, must now be consolidated and accelerated. The crooks and traitors must go to jail. The billions of rand that have been stolen, the billions that have been illegally exported to Dubai and elsewhere must be returned," he said.

Right-wing politician Clive Derby-Lewis and Janusz Walus were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Their death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment in November 2000.

Walus was denied parole in January. 

This was because there was contradicting information in psychological reports, that made it difficult to determine whether Walus should be placed on parole, Justice Minister Michael Masutha said at the time.

