 

Corruption-charged eThekwini mayor Gumede set to take 30 days leave of absence

2019-06-09 13:58
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (Gallo Images)

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal has recommended that embattled eThekwini metro mayor Zandile Gumede take a 30-day leave of absence and that the regional executive committee be disbanded, according to reports.

The PEC, which is meeting in Empangeni this weekend, reminded Gumede of the party's policy on temporarily stepping aside while charged, eNCA reported.

Gumede told the broadcaster that she would abide by the PEC's decision and take a leave of absence from Monday.

EWN reported that the PEC also resolved to disband the regional executive committee and replace it with a task team. Gumede is out on R50 000 bail after being arrested for corruption relating to a R230m waste removal tender.

The mayor was ordered to refrain from liaising with officials in several key departments, including supply chain, human resources, legal, finance and Durban Solid Waste.

Gumede 'compromised'

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) was reportedly backing her and wanted her to continue as regional chair of the ANC.

"We would support any woman whose rights are violated," ANCWL regional secretary Zama Sokhabase told The Independent on Saturday.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) youth recently marched through Durban, calling for Gumede to step down as corruption allegations against her meant she was "compromised".

"It is the right thing to do. Corruption in Durban has reached epic proportions," said IFP Youth Brigade national chairperson and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. "It is no longer sustainable for us to continue in silence. It is not fair to young people or people of eThekwini that money for us is stolen. This money [is] meant to create jobs and grow our economy."

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede previously told News24 that her office maintained she is innocent until proven guilty.

He said her arrest would not affect service delivery and that residents should not panic.


Read more on:    anc  |  ifp  |  ancwl  |  zandile gumede  |  durban  |  corruption  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule could have made changes to ANC statement on the Reserve Bank - report

2019-06-09 12:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One person wins R460k Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-06-08 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 