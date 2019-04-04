Corruption, lies, killings, rape... the allegations against some of the ANC's list candidates

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has received objections about 33 of the ANC's nominated candidates ahead of the national elections on May 8.

In a letter addressed to the governing party, the IEC said "the submissions pertain to conduct carried out by the listed candidates [whose conduct are viewed] as unbecoming of persons who want to become or continue to be officers of Parliament and the provincial legislatures".

"The submissions consist of various allegations against the candidates..."

According to the IEC, these allegations include "corruption as a result of... the ongoing revelations... at the Zondo commission, various court cases and information provided via news and social media".

The ANC was asked to respond to the objections by 12:00 on Wednesday.

The 33 names include the likes of Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize, Zizi Kodwa, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, David Mahlobo, Nomvula Mokonyane, Faith Muthambi, David Mabuza and Mosebenzi Zwane.

Scandals and allegations aplenty

Dlamini, Minister of Women in the Presidency and leader of the ANC Women's League, was responsible for a crisis in the payment of social grants when she was minister of social development in 2017 and was found by the Constitutional Court to be personally liable for 20% of costs of that debacle.

The court also found that the National Prosecuting Authority should determine whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for perjury.

Mkhize is alleged to have repeatedly used his influence in his former position as the ANC's treasurer general to help facilitate business deals involving money from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Kodwa, head of President Cyril Ramaphosa's office at Luthuli House, is a close friend and associate of Bosasa's flashy spin doctor and director, Papa Leshabane. Leshabane and other Bosasa executives, including CEO Gavin Watson, have been directly implicated in Bosasa's reign of corruption at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

In February, an allegation of rape was made against Kodwa. He released a statement labelling the claims a "dirty tricks campaign," and vowed not to succumb to blackmail and extortion.

As energy minister, Joemat-Pettersson signed a deal with Russia for the construction of nuclear power plants that would effectively have bankrupted the country.

Her successor, Mahlobo, also tried to push through the nuclear deal. Mahlobo has also been linked to a Chinese syndicate involved in rhino poaching and horn smuggling.

Mokonyane is yet to answer tough questions about her relationship with corruption-accused company Bosasa, including whether or not she received R50 000 a month in cash from the company while she was Gauteng premier, between May 2009 and May 2014.

As communications minister, Muthambi was largely responsible for the devastation at the SABC, was found to have misled Parliament, supplied protected Cabinet information to the Guptas, and caused repeated delays in South Africa's digital migration.

Deputy president Mabuza's detractors have accused him of being behind several political killings in Mpumalanga when he was premier. Among those murdered was Mbombela speaker Jimmy Mohlala, who was killed in 2009. He blew the whistle on massive tender corruption surrounding a stadium built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. James Nkambule was also poisoned for claiming politicians were behind the assassinations.

In 2015, Mabuza was allegedly poisoned and was forced to take two months' leave. During this time, he travelled to Russia for treatment and hitched a ride back to the country with the Guptas on their private jet.

As mineral resources minister, Zwane was instrumental in the purchase of the Optimum Coal Mine from Glencore in 2015. The mine was bought by a company linked to the Guptas.

The process of transferring the mine was directly handled by Zwane's office, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard.

Zwane had travelled to Zurich to meet Glencore officials, in what is believed to have been active lobbying for the controversial business family.

How ANC plans to get rid of 'rotten apples'

On Wednesday, News24 reported that senior leaders within the ANC were placing their trust in the party's integrity committee to remove delinquent candidates from its national and provincial lists.

The integrity committee, which investigates those who bring the party into disrepute, has, however, been viewed as being powerless in the face of recalcitrant officials, some of whom have ignored its recommendations or refused to appear before it. It also has limited powers.

The move to assess the list follows a decision by the national executive committee (NEC) to send its entire list of candidates to the committee for review. ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe told News24 on Wednesday that the committee would make the final ruling on who should step down.

"The integrity commission can make rulings that certain individuals should step aside. However, it must not take decisions because there is this noise in the media. It must look into merits and demerits of the content of the issues," he said.

