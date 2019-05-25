Corruption top of mind as Ramaphosa is inaugurated

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the stance he took throughout his campaign to lead the ANC as well as the country to root out corruption.

He made this commitment at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday during his inauguration.

This week he was elected president in parliament and sworn in after the ANC’s 57.5% victory at the national elections in May.

"In recent times, our people have watched as some of those in whom they had invested their trust have surrendered to the temptation of power and riches," said Ramaphosa.

His comments come as his deputy David 'DD' Mabuza, who’s been linked to numerous claims of corruption, asked not to be sworn in at Parliament until he clears his name with the ANC’s integrity commission.

State capture

The country is also in the middle of the commission of inquiry into state capture, where the Gupta family is accused of using its close relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to loot from taxpayers’ money.

Several ministers have been implicated in the claims and state owned enterprises have also been impacted by the corruption.

"They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered," said Ramaphosa.

The president’s inauguration, which showed off South Africa’s military might was attended by numerous African dignitaries, including Zimbabwe’s President Emerson Mnangagwa, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Senegal’s Macky Sall and Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi.

In recognition of the African countries that attended his presidential celebration Ramaphosa spoke of Africa Day, which is celebrated across the continent on May 25.

Working relationship

He emphasised South Africa’s commitment to building a working relationship with all the other African states.

"It is a day on which we reaffirm our common commitment to an Africa that is at peace, that is prosperous and that promises a better existence for its people," said Ramaphosa of Africa Day.

Focusing his attention on South Africa again, he also praised its people for "choosing hope", at the recent elections and committing himself to lead the way in addressing numerous other socio-economic challenges, such as joblessness, inequality and racism that South Africa was still grappling with.

"Through the irrefutable power of the ballot on 8 May, South Africans declared the dawn of a new era. They have chosen hope over hopelessness, they have opted for unity over conflict and divisions," remarked the president.

