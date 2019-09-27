Corruption watchdog calls for public participation in key leadership position appointments

Corruption Watch has launched a survey in a bid to have the CVs of potential public representatives scrutinised by the public. (iStock/Gallo Images)

In an effort to ensure clear checks and balances before public representatives are appointed, lobby group Corruption Watch has launched a survey for public participation.

"The opportunity for members of the public to review the CVs of candidates is an important step in the process of influencing the calibre of leaders appointed to key institutions," said Corruption Watch spokesperson Patience Mkosana.

This comes a day after it emerged that former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride's hat was in the ring to become the next Deputy Public Protector.

The seven-year term of the current incumbent, advocate Kevin Malunga, ends in December 2019.

During 2019 and 2020, three institutions will appoint new leaders: the executive director of IPID, the Deputy Public Protector and the auditor general.

Mkosana said Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services' call for public comment on the list of candidates for the Deputy Public Protector position, "heightens the focus on this particular appointment".

"The results of this survey will be shared with Parliament to communicate public sentiment about the attributes they believe the next candidate should embody.

"The organisation calls on members of the public to add their voices to this important process," said Mkosana.

Corruption Watch has urged the public to join in the process by taking the survey and sending Parliament comments and objections to the 28 candidates.

You can find the Corruption Watch survey here.

Parliament's asked members of the public and organisations to comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16:00 on October 16.

Comments can be sent to Vhonani Ramaano, Committee Secretary, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 or PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8001.

Enquiries can be directed to Mr V Ramaano on 021 403 3820 or 083 709 8427, or via e-mail at Dppvacancy@parliament.gov.za.