 

Cosatu hopes freezing of assets, commission is 'beginning of end' of Gupta patronage network

2018-01-16 22:17

Tammy Petersen

Cape Town - The Congress of South African Trade Unions "(Cosatu) said on Tuesday that it hoped freezing the assets of Gupta-linked companies McKinsey and Trillian, combined with the Commission of Inquiry into state capture, would signify the "beginning of the end of the Gupta patronage network that has wreaked havoc on our economy".

"The endemic corruption that is eating at the fabric of our society and that robs us of services needs to be cleaned up without fear or favour," Cosatu said in a statement.

"We are encouraged by the ANC national executive committee's firm commitment to the fight against corruption and agree with the assertion that law enforcement agencies need to be strengthened in order to lead the fight against corruption and crime in general."

It maintained its belief that, for the ANC to "win the fight against corruption, it needs to give its government a much-needed facelift".

"All forms of corruption must be exposed and prosecuted, including private sector corruption. All corrupt people need to be relentlessly pursued regardless of their political connections. They must be brought to court and, if found guilty, punished severely.”

