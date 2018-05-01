Cosatu is not independent from the ANC - Vavi

The
South African Federation of Trade Union's (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima
Vavi has said that Cosatu was not independent of
the ANC.
He was speaking to
eNCA after addressing a May Day rally in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
"Independence is the name.
Can they claim to be independent of the
ANC? No, they can't," he said.
He said Cosatu must not allow
itself "to be pulled by the nose" by any political party.
"Unions must be truly
democratic. Unions must be fighting and must not be sweethearts. (They) must be
campaigning, must be based on the militant
unity of workers. They mustn’t agree to hand over
the working people to be further
exploited by their class enemies. If Cosatu was to embrace those principles, we
will unite tomorrow," he said.
He said unity was the way to go
"but principled unity".
"Unity on the basis that the
trade union movement must be independent. Unions must speak politics of the
country. They must speak about issues that affect workers in the workplaces and in the communities," Vavi
said.
During his address, Vavi said
they were not going to "back down" in their fight against the newly announce R20 minimum wage.
"A new struggle has begun.
Maqabane, (Comrades) a new revolution is underway. If you don’t understand the
nature of that revolution you're going to be caught up in the confusion,"
he said.
He said Saftu was in the struggle
to liberate black people that continue to be trapped in poverty and inequality.
"And that continues to be the public face of inequality
in our society, and we are not going to back down because we understand that
that struggle is not just a struggle to the total emancipation of our black
people but the struggle for the total emancipation of the working class in our
country," he said.
Speaking at another May Day rally
at the Vaal in Gauteng, ANC's secretary general Ace Magashule said the
collective leadership of the ANC, under the leadership of President Cyril
Ramaphosa, was committed towards the unity and cohesion of "our
revolutionary alliance".
He said it was to ensure that the
alliance had joined programmes and that their partners were sufficiently taken
on board on major issues of importance.
"Cosatu and its alliance
partners, have a difficult task of ensuring that we unite the working class of
our country. The events of the past few years, of the disintegration of our
mighty federation into splinter formations, is a mistake that should never
happen again," he said.
He said workers must be aware of
the role of 'the enemy of our revolution", to undermine the unity of their
national democratic revolution.
"Our enemy knows that the
only way to defeat the ANC is to divide our revolutionary alliance from within
its ranks. Our enemy is aware that a divided ANC, a divided SACP, a divided
Cosatu and Sanco, will be an impediment
to advance the objective of our revolution. The task before all of us, is to build for the unity of our structures
and our membership in general," he said.
He added: "We should reject
all attempts by counter-revolutionary
forces to divide our alliance. The enemy is there day and night to sow divisions within our ranks. Where there is
a revolution there is always a counter-revolution."