 

Cosatu, Sanco, SACP call for forensic audit in WC ANC finances

2019-05-20 20:51

Sesona Ngqakamba

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The finances of the Western Cape ANC should be subjected to a forensic audit, the South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) have charged.

This after the party received a R1 million donation from businessman and Independent Media executive chairperson Iqbal Survé.

The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco said questions remain over the source of the money which they suspect may have come from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

They met on Monday in Salt River, Cape Town to discuss recent political developments in the province.

Among the issues discussed were the outcomes of the elections, political instability in the ANC's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and the state of the working class in the Western Cape.

The alliance said they had taken a conscious decision to meet without the PEC, given its current state.

"All those involved in siphoning the R1 million donation must be removed from any public office. Most notably, the donated money may have been acquired through dubious means from the worker's pension (PIC)," the alliance partners said in a joint statement on Monday.

The alliances are calling for the amount be returned to Survé .

The ANC's treasurer in the Western Cape Maurencia Gillion has since been suspended because of the controversial election donation. 

The party added that those who received the money and were refusing to return it also be suspended. 

"Secondly, we call upon the national leadership of the ANC to investigate reasons why the money has not returned to date. It is against this background that we call for all those involved not come closer to the doors of parliament, an honourable and august institution until the money which may belong to workers' pension is returned to Dr Survé," the statement read.

Survé and some of his executives, among others, have testified at the PIC Inquiry set up to investigate any impropriety when it invested in a number of companies, including Survé's

Read more on:    sacp  |  cosatu  |  anc  |  sanco  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Missing passwords, a mystery unburnt water bottle: Ford Kuga fire case heats up

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 20 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 