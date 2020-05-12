 

Council for Medical Schemes chairperson dies of Covid-19 complications

2020-05-12 11:42

Jenni Evans

Chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes Clarence Mini.

Chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes Clarence Mini. (Photo: Nellie Brand-Jonker)

The chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) Dr Clarence Mini has died from Covid-19 complications, the council body confirmed on Tuesday.

"He had been in hospital for the past six weeks," said a distraught Grace Khoza, general manager for stakeholder relations at the CMS.

Khoza confirmed the news to News24 on Tuesday with the permission of the family.

Khoza said that Mini also lived with asthma.

The CMS is the body that makes sure all medical aids in the country are run properly, and he was appointed by the minister of health to chair the council.

Khoza said that when Mini had been in exile during apartheid and on his return, he could have gone into lucrative private practice.

Instead, he dedicated his life to bringing positive change to the medical industry.

Read: SA beyond Covid-19: How it will shape the future, according to scientists, economists and political minds

She said one of his many success stories was turning the Government Employees Medical Scheme's (GEMS) reserves around from being in "tatters".

But mostly, said Khoza, he believed in, and nurtured, young talent.

"He was respectful and he wanted us to be the best that we could be," said Khoza.

"He was very principled. He was stubborn in the belief that we all had the potential to do something good."

In a subsequent statement, Khoza said: "This wonderful, compassionate and likeable individual leaves a legacy of having served this country and industry in many capacities with great distinction. Dr Mini leaves behind his beloved children Yandi and Nomhle, but above all his soul mate and best friend Mrs Nancy Mini. He shall be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and all industry stakeholders."

Health Ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi also confirmed on Tuesday that Mini had died.

