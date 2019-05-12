 

Councillor burnt, rushed to hospital, after petrol bomb attack on Randfontein home

2019-05-12 17:46

Kaveel Singh

The Eastern Cape needs more healthcare clinics.

The Eastern Cape needs more healthcare clinics.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are appealing for the public's assistance in helping them track down suspects who petrol bombed a councillor's home in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, on Sunday.

The councillor suffered "extensive injuries" to his upper body, police say.

Officers rushed to the 58-year-old's home with their explosives unit following the incident that occurred between 04:00 and 05:00.

"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

He said preliminary investigations on the extent of the damage to the house also confirmed the possibility that explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used by the suspects.

"The victim was rushed to hospital with extensive injuries to his upper body. Management of police in Gauteng have condemned this incident and are calling upon the community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification and the apprehension of the suspects."

Makhubela said the Organised Crime Detectives Unit would prioritise the case and "mobilise all resources available towards solving this case".

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police in Mohlakeng or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Read more on:    protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng Education's 2020 online admission process postponed

2019-05-12 15:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto results: One lucky winner takes it all! 2019-05-11 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 