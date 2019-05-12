Councillor burnt, rushed to hospital, after petrol bomb attack on Randfontein home

Police are appealing for the public's assistance in helping them track down suspects who petrol bombed a councillor's home in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, on Sunday.

The councillor suffered "extensive injuries" to his upper body, police say.

Officers rushed to the 58-year-old's home with their explosives unit following the incident that occurred between 04:00 and 05:00.

"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

He said preliminary investigations on the extent of the damage to the house also confirmed the possibility that explosives other than petrol bombs could have been used by the suspects.

"The victim was rushed to hospital with extensive injuries to his upper body. Management of police in Gauteng have condemned this incident and are calling upon the community to come forward with information that could assist with the identification and the apprehension of the suspects."

Makhubela said the Organised Crime Detectives Unit would prioritise the case and "mobilise all resources available towards solving this case".

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police in Mohlakeng or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.