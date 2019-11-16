Counterfeit goods to the tune of R7m seized in multidisciplinary operation in Port Elizabeth

Some of the items seized by police during a raid on a counterfeit goods operating store in Port Elizabeth on Friday (Supplied/SAPS).

Port Elizabeth police are continuing their crackdown on counterfeit goods after their latest raid recovered items to the value of R7m.



On Friday, the police conducted a multidisciplinary operation at a store in Port Elizabeth.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci, border police officers at the Port of Ngqura acted on information about a store trading in counterfeit goods.

"During the operation, counterfeit perfumes and branded clothing to the value of R7m were identified and confiscated.

"All the seized items were handed over to the brand attorney's representatives for further investigation," said Soci.

READ: Counterfeit goods valued at over R1m confiscated by police in Port Elizabeth

'Credible information'

He added the store's owners were warned about the consequences of dealing in counterfeit goods and their documentation was verified by the Department of Home Affairs.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntsinga said: "Tough times are ahead for criminals who continue to undermine the authority of the state in the Eastern Cape. We have committed ourselves to stamp the authority of the state and will not allow our province to be a hideout for illegal traders fleeing from their provinces."

Ntshinga thanked members of the public for identifying and sharing "credible information with the South African Police Service".