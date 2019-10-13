 

Counterfeit goods worth R14m, including condoms, Viagra and lightening creams, found in Joburg

2019-10-13 21:48

Ntwaagae Seleka

Confiscated counterfeit goods in Johannesburg. (Supplied)

Counterfeit goods worth a whopping R14.2m were confiscated at China Multiplex storage facilities in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Condoms, cigarettes, Viagra pills, skin lightening creams, light bulbs and shoe polish were among the counterfeit items seized, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

"This weekend, police, together with brand holders executed a search warrant at China Multiplex storage facilities in the Johannesburg CBD and confiscated a consignment of different products and brands. Follow-up operations saw police search more storage units where police confiscated a lot more goods that include the usual clothing and shoes of different sports and luxury brands.

"The monetary value of the confiscated goods is estimated at R14.2m, pending confirmation by the brand holders. No suspects have been arrested while investigations are continuing," said Peters.

On October 10, counterfeit sanitary towels and running shoes worth an estimated R12m were also confiscated at a storage facility in Sandringham, Johannesburg.

The bust followed an operation in Cleveland, Johannesburg, the previous day, where police found a Toyota Quantum loaded with sanitary towels worth an estimated R5m.

"With these consecutive multimillion-rand confiscations, police believe the purposeful shift from focusing on illegal traders to focusing on the manufacturing and distribution points, is yielding success as at this point. Operations have led to the shutting down of a number of manufacturers and points of supply, especially in the Johannesburg CBD," Peters said.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said: "While we acknowledge that we are not yet where we would like to be, it is important to commend the joint operations by the integrated law enforcement agencies in partnership with brand holders that will ultimately see law and order restored in our province."

