 

Couple accused of murdering 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters face new child neglect charges

2018-07-18 21:06

Christina Pitt

Raimondo Timm, a relative of Jeremiah Ruiters' biological father outside court. (File, Tammy Petersen, News24)

Raimondo Timm, a relative of Jeremiah Ruiters' biological father outside court. (File, Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Additional charges have been added in the case against a Cape Town couple accused of murdering 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters.

The new charges relate to the alleged abuse and neglect of the little boy's siblings.

Jeremiah's mother Abigail Ruiters and her boyfriend Ameerodien Peters were arrested when he was declared dead at Factreton Clinic on June 12, 2017.

Older injuries on the toddler's body prompted police to visit the family home in Kensington.

During the visit, it was allegedly discovered that Ruiters' two daughters, aged three and eight, were in a state of neglect.

According to the State's Summary of Facts: "The three children (Jeremiah and his sisters) often presented as dirty and unkept.  At times, they were left at home without supervision."

ALSO READ: Suffer little children: The missing, the lost and the dead

Allegations contained in the document include that the older daughter had missed school on several occasions, causing her to repeat a grade. A teacher also had to discuss the older daughter's hygiene and absenteeism with her biological father, Wesley Timms, the document further revealed.

Peters also allegedly choked the younger daughter, using his bare hands.

It was also noted that the premises were "unkept, dirty and with dangerous objects lying around," according to the Summary of Facts.

Both Ruiters and Peters have been charged with murder and charges in terms of the Children's Act, while Peters faces an additional charge for the alleged rape of Jeremiah.

The little boy died as result of blunt or sharp force to his head. However, the cause of death is cited as "multiple injuries and the consequences thereof", due to the older scars on his body.

The accused are expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court at a later date.

Read more on:    cape town  |  child abuse

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma is not a member of Mazibuye African Congress – new political party president

2018-07-18 20:49

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SANParks kicks off 100-day celebration of Madiba’s legacy
 

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!

South African tennis player and 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson has a large pool of loyal fans but among the most noticeable is his adorable dog Lady Kady – who even has her own instagram account.

 

Paws

Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 