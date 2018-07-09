 

Couple allegedly linked to Boksburg heist appear in court, girlfriend released

2018-07-09 20:03

Sesona Ngqakamba

The aftermath of a cash-in-transit heist. (File photo: Supplied)

A woman believed to be a Tshwane Metro Police Department officer was released from police custody after she and her 32-year-old boyfriend were arrested on Friday over suspicions that they were linked to a cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg in May. 

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the two appeared at the Temba Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He added that the woman was released after she could not be linked to the crime. 

"The boyfriend is still in custody and he was not granted bail," Mulaudzi said. 

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the man was also linked to several cash-in-transit robberies in other parts of the country. 

Naidoo added that a multidisciplinary stabilisation team had in the past week arrested 23 suspects related to cash-in-transit heists.

More arrests

He said one rifle, magazines and several rounds of ammunition and a "Toyota Quantum believed to have been a cash purchase" were recovered during the arrests.

"There are eight more suspects arrested in connection with the Dobsonville attempted robbery that took place on Wednesday, 4 July 2017," he said.

Naidoo added that four hijacked vehicles were also recovered during the arrests of the suspects.

In another search in Soshanguve he said two women, aged 67 and 33, and a 50-year-old man were also arrested. 

Naidoo said the three were arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of a vehicle in Atlas Road Boksburg on July 4, 2017. 

"The 50-year-old suspect has also been linked to several CIT (cash-in-transit) robberies in the country including the Boksburg incident," Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, the police say more work needs to be done to reduce cash-in-transit heists, even though they reported that robberies had declined by more than 60% in the month of June compared to May.

"However, we are confident that the stabilisation operations are turning the tide against this particular crime category," Naidoo said.

