 

Couple arrested after stolen cellphones worth R400 000 are found hidden in a Joburg dustbin

2020-02-09 15:11

Alex Mitchley

Stolen cellphones recovered in a dustin in Johannesburg CBD. (Supplied)

Stolen cellphones recovered in a dustin in Johannesburg CBD. (Supplied)

A man and his wife were arrested on Saturday for possession of stolen cellphones after being linked to the theft of dozens of new handsets worth R400 000.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), a tip off led their undercover unit to a dustbin at the top of a building on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Rissik streets in the Johannesburg CBD.

The brand-new cellphones, still in their boxes, had been hidden in the dustbin, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

The recovered cellphones were allegedly stolen from Exact, a shop in Northwest Mall in Mahikeng.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court next week on charges of theft and being in possession of stolen property.

