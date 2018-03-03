Couple arrested for hydroponically grown dagga in Witfield

Ekurhuleni – A couple has been arrested after a raid on the home they were renting in Edwards Street in Boksburg revealed a fully equipped hydroponic dagga farm.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, said a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman had been arrested and detained at Boksburg police station on charges of manufacturing, possession and dealing in dagga.

Kgasago said this followed after the house the couple had been renting was brought to the police’s attention after neighbours got suspicious following the high volume of visitors at all hours of the day and night.

“A tip-off was given to the EMPD Intervention Unit members who decided to closely monitor the house before pouncing,” he said.

Kgasago said permission was granted by the owner of the house, who had rented the house, for the raid.

“On raiding the house the metro police uncovered the practicing of both hydroponic and horticultural methods of growing dagga plants,” he said.

He said two rooms of the house had been converted into growing labs as well as the back patio, while the garden alongside the driveway was also being used to grow plants.

“The police confiscated 95 pot dagga plants, chemicals, utensils and 1 000 empty ziplock plastic bags.”

