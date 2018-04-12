 

Couple linked to ISIS among four people due in court

2018-04-12 09:18

Iavan Pijoos

Four people, including a couple accused of having links to ISIS, are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

Cape-based horticulturists, Rodney and Rachel Saunders, went missing in February. Both of them, who have South African and British citizenship, were allegedly kidnapped at or near the Bivane Dam in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.

They have not been found to date.

Sayefudeen Del Vecchio, 37, Fatima Patel, 27, Themba Xulu, 19, who lived with the couple, and Ahmad Jackson Mussa‚ 36, have been charged with kidnapping, assault and robbery.

Xulu was allegedly found in possession of the couple's cellphones, shortly after police started investigating their disappearance. He was arrested on February 26.

Del Vecchio and Patel were arrested at their home on February 15 and also face terrorism charges. 

Mussa, also known as Bazooka, was arrested on March 22 in Newlands in Durban.

An affidavit, which the investigating officer presented in court, showed alleged communication between Del Vecchio‚ Patel and a man known as Bazooka.

