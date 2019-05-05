Couple shot while filming wedding in KZN

A couple who run a videography business were shot on Sunday in Durban while they were filming a wedding on Reading Avenue in Berkshire Downs.

According to Netcare 911, a car with three unknown occupants stopped at the venue and opened fire at the couple.

"The husband who is believed to be in his fifties sustained moderate injuries when he was shot in his right arm and the wife also in her fifties sustained serious injuries when she was shot in the abdomen while both of them were sitting in their cars," Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Herbst said the man and woman were treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics. The woman was then airlifted to hospital due to her critical condition, while her husband was transported with an ambulance.

He added that the circumstances leading up to the incident were unknown and police were investigating.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter