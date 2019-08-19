Couple tied up in second Malmesbury farm robbery in two days

Three men tied up and robbed a couple living on a farm in Malmesbury early on Monday morning, leaving one person with a head injury, in the second robbery in the region in two days, police said.

"According to information, the victim and his wife were sleeping when he heard a noise at the front door," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"The victims were threatened by three unknown men, two armed with firearms and another one had a crowbar," she said.

They stole various items from the house on the smallholding, before running away.

The incident follows the arrest of six out of the seven people suspected of robbing a father and his two sons, also on a farm in the Malmesbury area, on Saturday night.

Anti-crime volunteers

They were arrested about 3km from the crime scene and are due in the grain-farming town's Magistrate's Court soon.

Farmers and anti-crime volunteers in the area sprang into action as soon as they heard about the robbery of the three in the Driekhoek area, with between 35 to 40 bakkies speeding around to help look for the robbers, said action group supporter Deon Moore.

He said residents were coming together to help police whenever they could.

They do not have the right to stop and search anybody, but they helped the police by flooding the area with light and positioning themselves at key points to take note of number plates and people passing through the area.

He said residents helped police because they knew they were understaffed.

"They were very successful with that one because the reaction time was very quick," said Moore.

He urged residents, especially those is remote areas, to get a panic button, and a spare phone that is only used for emergencies, and to become involved the action groups.

The alarm can be raised with the panic button and the emergency phone should be set to go straight to the police.



