 

Couples invited to apply for mass weddings on Robben Island on Valentine's Day

2020-01-23 07:49

Jenna Etheridge

Couples who tied the knot during the 12th annual mass Valentines Day wedding ceremony at the Garrison Church on Robben Island. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Danielle Karallis)

Couples who tied the knot during the 12th annual mass Valentines Day wedding ceremony at the Garrison Church on Robben Island. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Danielle Karallis)

Couples who have always dreamed of tying the knot in an unusual or historic place may find their wishes coming true on Robben Island next month.

Interested couples who wanted to register for mass weddings on the island on Valentine's Day could now apply, officials indicated this week.

"The Department of Home Affairs and the Robben Island Museum partner to make dreams come true for couples who want to get married in style at the former prison which, on the day, is transformed into a lavish wedding venue with an amazing ambience," a joint statement read.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of wedding couples being hosted on the island.

"On the day, couples will arrive at the Nelson Mandela Gateway to catch the ferry in the morning and head to the Robben Island Museum in time for the ceremony that will take place at the Robben Island Chapel. Once the couples have exchanged their nuptials, they will head off to a wedding reception for lunch and thereafter go on a tour of the museum."

WATCH: 12 couples tie the knot on Robben Island - 'a monument of love'

Couples would be able to capture special moments with photos on the beach and other iconic and scenic areas on the island.

They would then return to Cape Town in the afternoon.

Those who want to participate have until February 5 to contact Wilhelmina Booysen on 021 468 4510 or Wilhelmina.booysen@dha.gov.za and Yolanda Mdutywana on 021 413 4226 or yolandm@robben-island.org.za

wedding  |  valentine's day
