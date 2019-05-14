Court awaits training records for SAA pilot who was fired for flying with fake licence for 20 years

The forgery and uttering trial of a former senior SAA pilot, who was found to have flown commercial airplanes for more than 20 years with a fake licence, has been postponed for further investigation.

William Chandler made a brief appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, with the State submitting that further records to assist with the case were still being sought.

Magistrate Sagra Subroyen postponed the matter to June 20, saying it would be the final postponement for further investigations.

Chandler, 62, handed himself over to the police at OR Tambo International Airport in March and was granted R5 000 bail.

Previously, the Mail & Guardian reported that SAA had discovered that Chandler's airline transport pilot licence had been forged.

SAA opened a criminal case of fraud against him after the discovery.

Chandler's bail has been extended until his next appearance.