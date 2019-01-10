 

Court date set for trial of rugby boss Jurie Roux

2019-01-10 13:17

Pieter du Toit

Jurie Roux (Gallo)

Jurie Roux (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jurie Roux and Stellenbosch University will go head to head in May this year over claims that the chief executive of the South African Rugby Union (SARU) possibly benefitted personally from seemingly misappropriated university funds.

The university is claiming damages of more than R30m from Roux, who served as a senior director in the university’s finance department before he was appointed as SARU's CEO in 2013.

He also served on the management of the university's rugby club for a decade. The details of the claim are contained in court papers filed in the Western Cape High Court in 2015.

ALSO READ: SA rugby boss denies allegations of financial mismanagement at Maties

Roux has denied that he acted inappropriately.

Frikkie Erasmus, Roux's attorney, confirmed to News24 on Thursday that the High Court had set Monday, May 13, as a trial date.

He said the two parties had been in contact and that they would iron out pre-trial issues in February.

'Misrepresented university funds'

According to a report by audit firm KPMG, attached to a notice by the university lodged at the court in October 2017, Roux "misrepresented the university's funds (including by, without evidence of authorisation, reallocating reserves of the university for expenditure), entered into unauthorised agreements on behalf of the university, did not act in the best interests of the university, and potentially benefitted personally from university funds".

The report – which was attached to the filing, giving notice that the university would be calling Roy Walligora, a KPMG director, as expert witness – states Roux could have benefitted from university funds through the payments of irregular bonuses.

The report says that payments and bonuses were approved to a club rugby coach who was then asked by Roux to deposit an amount of R55 250 into his account.

ALSO READ: Saru CEO: Report will damage my reputation

Roux also allegedly used a software mechanism that did not leave an audit trail "and concealed the movement of funds" between accounts to which he had access.

These movements "decreased the (university) council's reserves by R35.3m from 2002 to 2010", the report says.

KPMG also made adverse findings against a friend and colleague of Roux, Chris de Beer, who also worked in the university's finance department and the rugby club.

He was found to have channelled funds from Roux to irregularly funded bursaries and unused or old student fee accounts. De Beer has been dismissed by the university.

Read more on:    stellenbosch university  |  saru  |  jurie roux  |  cape town  |  crime  |  courts  |  fraud
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher suspended over race controversy

2019-01-10 12:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Suspects run for cover after security officers' heavy fire disrupts armed robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 14:03 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Newlands 13:03 PM
Road name: M3

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 9 January Lottery draw 2019-01-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 