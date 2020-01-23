 

Court dismisses controversial Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack's application to interdict cops

2020-01-23 22:00

Ntwaagae Seleka

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack is seen outside the Worcester Magistrate's Court. (File, Supplied)

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has welcomed a court ruling against controversial Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack.

Modack brought an application in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday to interdict the police from arresting him and searching his premises, among others.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said Sitole welcomed the court ruling that struck the case off the roll due to a lack of urgency.

"On November 3, 2019, Modack brought an urgent application in an effort to restrain police members in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises, among others.

"In essence, Modack was trying to stop the police from doing their work. The court struck the case off the roll due to a lack of urgency with costs, including the costs of counsel," Naidoo said.

Sitole said the police would continue to work tirelessly to make South Africa a safer place for all.

"The police have a Constitutional mandate to ensure that all people in South Africa are and feel safe. Therefore, we will neither be intimidated nor deterred from delivering this mandate.

"We, the police top management, are also encouraged that the application by Modack was dismissed with costs," he added.

