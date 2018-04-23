 

Court dismisses damages claim by family of Michael Komape, who drowned in pit toilet

2018-04-23 10:46

Chester Makana

Michael Komape, two months before he died

Michael Komape, two months before he died

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of Michael Komape has lost its claim for general and constitutional damages for the death of their son, who drowned in a pit latrine in 2014.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane dismissed the claim on Monday.

Judge Gerrit Muller ordered that two of Komape's siblings be paid R6 000 each for general medical expenses.

The five-year-old drowned in a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Primary School, outside Polokwane, four years ago.

Muller also ordered a structural interdict to supply and install toilets that are safe and secure in rural schools in the province. The Limpopo education department has until July 30 to submit a plan to the court on how this will be done.

GroundUp had reported that the family wanted more than R2m in compensation for special and constitutional damages, funeral costs, and loss of income for Michael's mother Rosina Komape, who lost her job as a domestic worker soon after the death of her son.


Read more on:    michael komape

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two to appear in court for Moses Mabhida stadium violence

2018-04-23 06:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 