Court dismisses damages claim by family of Michael Komape, who drowned in pit toilet

The family of Michael Komape has lost its claim for general and constitutional damages for the death of their son, who drowned in a pit latrine in 2014.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane dismissed the claim on Monday.

Judge Gerrit Muller ordered that two of Komape's siblings be paid R6 000 each for general medical expenses.

The five-year-old drowned in a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Primary School, outside Polokwane, four years ago.

Muller also ordered a structural interdict to supply and install toilets that are safe and secure in rural schools in the province. The Limpopo education department has until July 30 to submit a plan to the court on how this will be done.

GroundUp had reported that the family wanted more than R2m in compensation for special and constitutional damages, funeral costs, and loss of income for Michael's mother Rosina Komape, who lost her job as a domestic worker soon after the death of her son.



