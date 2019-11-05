 

'Court disregarded the incontrovertible evidence of political interference in prosecution' - Zuma

2019-11-05 22:10

Jeanette Chabalala

Former president Jacob Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution, it disregarded the incontrovertible evidence of political interference in his prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

This is what Zuma is arguing in his leave to appeal papers which he filed in the High Court on November 1. 

He faces serious charges, 16 in total, including one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering, and 12 counts of fraud relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal.

Zuma failed to convince a full bench - comprising judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn - that the court should grant him a permanent stay of prosecution. 

Had he succeeded, it would have meant that he would be immune from the charges.  

But the former president is not taking things lying down. 

In his leave to appeal papers, he argued that: "The High Court ought to have found that on its own version the NPA submitted that there was unlawful political interference in the prosecution of Mr Zuma." 

The former president also argued in court papers that the court had ignored the evidence of the NPA in which the prosecutorial body conceded that its conduct had prejudiced his fair trial rights.  

Zuma believed the court ought to have found that the NPA's failure to charge him together with convicted fraudster Schabir Shaik was a violation of his fair trial. 

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Bulelani Ngcuka had previously explained in an affidavit why he took the decision not to prosecute Zuma alongside Shaik and French arms company Thales, News24 reported. 

"I was not sure the NPA's prospects of success were strong enough for a winnable case," Ngcuka said in his affidavit which he filed in the High Court this year. 

Zuma argued Ngcuka's failure to charge him with Shaik for "incoherent reasons was roundly criticised by various courts except this High Court and violated the right to equality guaranteed in Section 9(1) of the Constitution".   

"The conduct of Mr Ngcuka in publicly announcing that there was evidence of a criminal conduct against Mr Zuma but that NPA would not win that case if they took it to court violated Mr Zuma's rights in Section 9(1) of the Constitution." 

Zuma accused the court of ignoring or downplaying the constitutional prejudice which he said he suffered.  

He added the delay had prejudiced and violated his constitutionally guaranteed rights. 

"The court misfocused on the gist of the application and adopted a sanitised version of facts biased against Mr Zuma and aimed at assisting the NPA's violation of Mr Zuma's constitutional rights."

Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  court  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Springboks: EFF benches itself as other MPs sing, dance in Parliament in celebration of World Cup win

2019-11-05 21:20

Inside News24

 
/News
LIVE STREAM | Kolisi, Erasmus arrive home to rapturous celebrations
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Grabouw 20:58 PM
Road name: N2

Paarl 20:50 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Six jackpot winners 2019-11-05 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 