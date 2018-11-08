Court hears about gruesome murder of KZN mom, daughter as ex-boyfriend applies for bail

Gruesome details of how a KwaZulu-Natal mother and her daughter were shot dead in their home, allegedly by the daughter's ex-boyfriend, have emerged in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

The grisly details of the murder in Emagwavezi near Tongaat emerged on Thursday when the State opposed bail for Muzi Sam Radebe, who has been charged with the murders.

It is alleged that he killed his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend, Angel Dube, and her 70-year-old mother on the morning of October 7.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer Gopal Naidoo told the court that Radebe arrived at the house and asked Gladys if he could speak to Angel.

"He asked Gladys to sit in the lounge while they waited for Angel," Naidoo said.

He added that, before Angel entered the house, she had spoken to two women across the road.

"One of them heard an argument. [Radebe] asked Angel whether she still loved him and she said no," said Naidoo.

Radebe then assaulted both women before firing shots at Angel, the court heard.

"He made Gladys kneel on the floor and placed a firearm at the back of her neck and fired a shot. The eye-witness said the accused changed the magazine after shooting. He then fired more shots at both the deceased," testified Naidoo.

Naidoo said police recovered five spent cartridges at the scene on the day of the incident.

"Two days later, eight more spent cartridges were found by the family while they were cleaning the house," Naidoo added.

They handed the cartridges to police, he said.

He said police investigations revealed that Radebe was from Pietermaritzburg.

Four days later, Radebe handed himself over after approaching an attorney in Pietermaritzburg, according to Naidoo.

Naidoo said he was "totally" against the accused being released on bail.



He said the lives of three direct eye-witnesses would be threatened if Radebe was released on bail. The accused's own life would also be in danger, the court heard.

"The three witnesses are known to [Radebe]. He saw them at the house prior to the shooting. His release will jeopardise his own safety and that of the witnesses. The family (of the deceased) made threats that if he is released on bail they will kill him," he said.

He also asked the court to consider protests held outside court during Radebe's appearance and added that Radebe might try to evade his trial if he was released on bail because it was "highly possible he will face two life sentences".

"Not giving the applicant bail will send a strong message to the community that such cases are no longer tolerated. The State has a strong case against the accused as there are three direct eye-witnesses in the matter," testified Naidoo.

He added that the community had also signed a petition against Radebe being granted bail.

Radebe's lawyer Mondli Mthethwa asked for time to consult with his client before cross-examining Naidoo.

Magistrate Vera Alumchand postponed the case to November 14.

The court heard that the photo album and ballistics report were still outstanding.