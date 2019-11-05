 

Court hears how inmates were allegedly assaulted and tortured by prison officials

2019-11-05 06:16

Zoë Postman, GroundUp

Five prisoners have taken the Minister of Justice to Court, alleging they were assaulted and tortured at Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre five years ago. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Five prisoners have taken the Minister of Justice to Court, alleging they were assaulted and tortured at Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre five years ago. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five current and former inmates of Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre are suing the justice minister and Department of Correctional Services after they were allegedly assaulted and tortured by prison officials, GroundUp reported.

The trial, which is set down for 15 days, started in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on October 28. The inmates are being represented by Lawyers For Human Rights (LHR).

According to an LHR press statement, the alleged assault and torture happened on August 10, 2014, after one of the inmates, Xolani Zulu, jammed his cell door with a toothbrush, preventing prison officials from getting inside.

"He did this in protest against the unlawful blanket removal of privileges from all the inmates of Cell B1 and the officials' refusal to grant him an audience with senior management at Leeuwkop in an attempt to resolve the unfair treatment meted out to the inmates of Cell B1," the statement read.

The court papers stated that the assault and torture included beating them with batons, slapping, punching and kicking them, giving inmates electrical shocks, setting dogs on them, forcing them to do squats and handstands for long periods of time, and dragging them across the floor.

'Precautionary measures', self-defence 

Also, the court papers said prison officials forced some of the inmates to undress and put them under running water while shocking them with electricity. Another official sat on one inmate's face to suffocate him and another official used an inmate's sling to choke him.

The five inmates - Zulu, Llewellyn Smith, Benson Qibi, Abel Phasha and Mthokozisi Sithole - sustained severe physical and psychological injuries during the course of that day, according to the LHR statement.

But the department, in its court papers, denied any allegations of torture or assault. It accused the inmates of using foreign objects on August 10, 2014, to jam the cell gate to prevent officials from conducting a search.

After a locksmith was called to open the cell gate, officials attempted to enter the cell but "various objects, including human faeces, were hurled at them".

"The officers were accordingly constrained to take precautionary measures, including force, among others, to defend themselves," read the court papers.

Throughout the trial, the court is expected to hear expert evidence from forensic pathologists, doctors, psychiatrists and use-of-force experts to determine what happened on the day and how the injuries were sustained.

Medical examination

One of the expert witnesses, Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl, took the stand on Friday to testify on her medical examinations of the inmates after the incident. Van Zyl was an independent medical practitioner who was serving on the board of Doctors Without Borders at the time.

Her examination took place on August 15, 2014, five days after the incident occurred. She said she asked each patient to undress and examined them one at a time.

During her examination, Van Zyl was required to fill out a J88 form - a form generated by the Department of Justice - which serves as medical evidence in cases where interpersonal violence has taken place.

Van Zyl said she was not able to take photographs of the injuries to accompany the J88 form because no cellphones were allowed in the prison, but she made comprehensive notes of everything she observed during the examinations.

Some injuries might have faded by the time of her examination, but some she observed were classified as severe, she told the court.

Before Van Zyl could finish her testimony, the LHR's counsel asked that the case be stood down until Monday when the trial continues.

Read more on:    lhr  |  johannesburg  |  prisons  |  courts  |  human rights
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guy Fawkes and fireworks: Everything you need to know

2019-11-05 05:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 07:09 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 07:00 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday 2019-11-04 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 