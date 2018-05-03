 

Court hears that Gupta plane is at Lanseria but still not under EDC's care

2018-05-03 16:39

Jan Bornman

The Gupta family’s Bombardier Global Express 6000. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

The Gupta family’s Bombardier Global Express 6000. (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Export Development Canada (EDC) and Stoneriver, which leased the Bombadier Global 6000 aircraft to the Gupta family, believe that the family is not only in breach of a court order but also in contempt of court.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled in March that the aircraft should be returned to Lanseria International Airport under the care of EDC. But the aircraft was never handed over.

On Thursday, the court dismissed an application by the Guptas for leave to appeal the high court's ruling.

READ: Court dismisses Guptas' bid to hold onto jet

It also reserved judgment in committal proceedings which sought relief that includes that the family be held in contempt of court and jailed for 30 days, should the aircraft not be handed over to EDC.

Advocate Alfred Cockrell, for EDC and Stoneriver, argued that, irrespective of the view of Atul and Chetali Gupta, Oakbay Investments and Westdawn Investments at the time of the previous proceedings, they must now comply with the order.

"If, after two days of them not complying, the imprisonment kicks in (sic)," he said.

Advocate Owen Cook, who represented Oakbay Investments and Westdawn Investments, said it was "a tricky issue" to confront his clients in light of the earlier dismissal of the application for leave to appeal.

He explained the aircraft was at Lanseria airport, but it was subject to separate court proceedings and was not allowed to be moved.

However, he added that the family did not intentionally breach the court order because there was a revised order sent to the different parties after the initial order was read out in court.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane said the order didn't change and that only typographical errors were fixed.

Further, Cook submitted that the aircraft was delivered to Lanseria as instructed in Kathree-Setiloane's judgment in March.

Kathree-Setiloane said she would give a ruling in the committal proceedings next week.

Read more on:    gupta family  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'You do nothing for us,' Zille told at Mitchells Plain community meeting

2018-05-03 16:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected arsonist ends up in flames during bus strike
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 