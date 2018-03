Johannesburg - The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday that a Bombadier Global 6000 aircraft, which the Gupta family was leasing, must be handed over to the applicants and stored at Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg.

The court also interdicted the family and its companies from using the aircraft.

Export Development Canada (EDC), which operates as an export credit agency, and Stoneriver brought the application against the Guptas over a lease agreement relating to the Bombadier jet valued at $41m.



The Guptas have a lease agreement with EDC for the aircraft, registered as ZS-OAK, but are currently engaged in a court dispute in the UK over the agreement.



EDC had asked the court in South Africa to ground the plane, until a final order was made, and to prevent its movement while the tracking system was switched off.