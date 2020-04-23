 

Court orders KZN Education Department to release draft scholar transport

2020-04-23 21:34

Kaveel Singh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Scholar transport in KwaZulu-Natal has taken a step forward after the Pietermaritzburg High Court instructed the Department of Education to release a draft scholar transport policy for public comment, Equal Education (EE) said on Thursday.

Equal Education spokesperson Jay-Dee Cyster on Thursday said their "relentless campaign for scholar transport since 2014…succeeded".

"It is as a result of the determination of EE members that the KZN education department has finally applied itself to the development of a policy to address the need for safe, reliable, government-subsidised scholar transport across the province."

High court

She said the order of the high court stipulated the policy must be published for public comment, which the department had already done.

"The [department] has given the public 30 days to submit comments. However, we will be requesting an extension of the deadline. Given the exceptionally difficult circumstances we are currently facing as a country (national lockdown), it is important that the public is provided sufficient time and opportunity to make their voices heard. We hope the department will respond positively."

News24 reached out to the education department for comment. They did not immediately respond. Their response will be added once received.

Pupils' rights

Cyster said a provincial policy was crucial to clarifying the responsibilities of both the departments of education and transport to "enable rigorous planning, including data collection and budgeting, and to ensure implementation". 

"All learners around the country, who walk long and dangerous routes to school, must - as a component of their rights to education, safety, dignity and equality - be provided with government-subsidised scholar transport."

READ: KZN pupils head to court over school transport

Cyster said the release of the draft scholar transport policy was a hard-won victory secured over the course of their #LongWalkToSchool campaign.

She said the campaign led to the provision of government-subsidised buses to three schools in Nquthu in 2015, the publication of the National Learner Transport Policy in 2015, the delivery of buses and taxis to 12 Nquthu schools in 2018 and "winning a public commitment from the national Department of Basic Education to work with National Treasury to explore the introduction of a conditional grant to fund scholar transport". 

Lobby for policy

EE have lobbied for a proper policy, saying it will help decide who should qualify for scholar transport, how it should plan and budget properly, who the relevant role players are, and what their roles should be.

READ | North West school transport operators fail to collect and drop pupils

In October 2019, represented by the Equal Education Law Centre, EE returned to court to force the education department to publicly release the provincial scholar transport policy. They were able to secure a court order that the department release the draft scholar transport policy by a particular date.


Read more on:    equal education  |  scholar transport  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: Western Cape becomes the new epicentre, as 10 more die in SA

2020-04-23 20:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 53 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 