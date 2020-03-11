 

Court orders return of suspended George municipal manager

2020-03-11 17:29

Canny Maphanga

Trevor Botha.

Trevor Botha. (Supplied)

The George Municipality has confirmed its municipal manager, Trevor Botha, will be reinstated, after a high court ruling that said a council decision to suspend him was unlawful.  

The the Western Cape High Court had also ruled on Monday that Botha be reinstated with immediate effect. The municipality must also pay the legal costs on a punitive attorney and client scale,  municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said.

READ: Probe ordered into George Municipality over alleged fraud, corruption

Botha was suspended on 17 February following an independent forensic report - dated 20 December 2019 - by investigators Anthony Botha and Annelita Mentoor.

Report

The report looked into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption with respect to the Water on Waste project (WoW).

The report made damning findings and revealed there was "non-adherence to prescribed policies and procedures in respect of the appointment and payment of Mr Botha as a supervisor on the WoW project".

News24 reached out to the DA for comment on Tuesday. It will be added once received.

GOOD Western Cape MPL, Brett Herron, said the municipality will now have to use local government taxes - which should be used for service delivery - to pay Botha's legal costs. He lamented the DA's "infighting and political posturing".

