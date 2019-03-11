Court rules Sibusiso Khwinana murder suspect may not be identified yet

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court ruled on Monday that one of the suspects believed to be behind the killing of Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana may not be identified.

State prosecutor Kagisho Rancho argued that the accused, who was arrested over the weekend, had not yet been put through an identity parade.

Rancho said that there were four witnesses who still need to identify the accused and, as a result, he should not be named and that the media should not take photographs of him.

The accused’s legal aid lawyer, Riaan Du Plessis, also objected to the media application for photographs and visuals, saying that this would be prejudicial to his client.

Magistrate Mali Mokoena granted an order that the accused may not be identified or named, as it would be prejudicial to a fair trial at this stage.

The accused appeared in court briefly and the matter was postponed to May 17 for further investigations.

The court heard that witness statements, the ID parade and the post-mortem report were still outstanding.

On Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the arrest during Khwinana's funeral service in Soshanguve.

The lead actor of Matwetwe was murdered on March 1 after attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Sunnyside, Tshwane.

According to police, Khwinana and his friend were accosted by the suspects who wanted to rob them of their possessions.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it is believed that Khwinana was stabbed during a tussle with the suspects for his cellphone.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene," Masondo said.

According to The Juice, the actor played the role of Lefa in the locally-produced comedy and shot to stardom after Matwetwe hit the big screen last month.