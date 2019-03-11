 

Court rules Sibusiso Khwinana murder suspect may not be identified yet

2019-03-11 17:13

Alex Mitchley

Sibusiso Khwinana (Instagram)

Sibusiso Khwinana (Instagram)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court ruled on Monday that one of the suspects believed to be behind the killing of Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana may not be identified. 

State prosecutor Kagisho Rancho argued that the accused, who was arrested over the weekend, had not yet been put through an identity parade. 

Rancho said that there were four witnesses who still need to identify the accused and, as a result, he should not be named and that the media should not take photographs of him. 

The accused’s legal aid lawyer, Riaan Du Plessis, also objected to the media application for photographs and visuals, saying that this would be prejudicial to his client. 

Magistrate Mali Mokoena granted an order that the accused may not be identified or named, as it would be prejudicial to a fair trial at this stage. 

The accused appeared in court briefly and the matter was postponed to May 17 for further investigations. 

The court heard that witness statements, the ID parade and the post-mortem report were still outstanding.

READ: Ster-Kinekor to have special half-price screenings of Matwetwe in honour of slain star Sibusiso Khwinana

On Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the arrest during Khwinana's funeral service in Soshanguve. 

The lead actor of Matwetwe was murdered on March 1 after attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Sunnyside, Tshwane.

According to police, Khwinana and his friend were accosted by the suspects who wanted to rob them of their possessions.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it is believed that Khwinana was stabbed during a tussle with the suspects for his cellphone.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene," Masondo said.

According to The Juice, the actor played the role of Lefa in the locally-produced comedy and shot to stardom after Matwetwe hit the big screen last month.

Read more on:    sibusiso khwinana  |  johannesburg  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NG church financial manager held at gunpoint, robbed

2019-03-11 17:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 'Freedom or death' - the choices for a man wrongfully convicted of murder
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the new Daily Lotto draw! 2019-03-10 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 