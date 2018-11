It was a brief appearance for an exhausted-looking Kessie Nair in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

His matter was postponed for a new bail application after his defence said it would bring a new affidavit from Nair's son as evidence. They claim that the affidavit could result in Nair being released on bail.



The application is expected to be heard on Friday.



Nair, a former Durban councillor and convicted fraudster, is charged with six counts of crimen injuria and two of contravening the Riotous Assembly Act.

The charges stem from a video he posted on Facebook criticising government and calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.

In a previous sitting, Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela said she was concerned because Nair did not appear to be aware of the seriousness of the "derogatory term he uttered".

"It would appear that the applicant doesn't understand the seriousness of the charges he is facing," she said.

She added: "Any reference to another using a derogatory word is not only an insult to the person the words are being uttered to, but the whole nation, especially when taking into account the apartheid era the country went through."

Gcolotela said Nair's crime "could cause outrage and public outcry".

She reprimanded Nair for "using his court appearance to insult more people".

He previously accused officials dealing with his case of trying to please Ramaphosa in order to get promotions.