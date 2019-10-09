Court to rule on Zuma's application for permanent stay of prosecution on Friday

Former president Jacob Zuma at the commission of inquiry into state capture. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

Former president Jacob Zuma will know on Friday morning if his application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been successful.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that the judgment would be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In May, Zuma attempted to convince a full bench - comprising Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn - that the court should grant him a permanent stay of prosecution, News24 previously reported.

READ | Zuma stay of prosecution the end of Stalingrad, or are the biggest bombshells about to explode

This means he would be immune from the charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering and corruption that he now faces.

French arms company Thales has also asked the court to grant it the same relief.

The case involves 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received from the company in connection with the arms deal.



Former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced in March 2018 that the NPA would go ahead with the prosecution of Zuma on 16 charges, including corruption, money laundering and racketeering.