 

Court to seize property from Luthuli House worth R300 000

2018-06-11 21:38

Christina Pitt

Luthuli House (Picture: Supplied)

Luthuli House (Picture: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Johannesburg has obtained a writ of execution against the African National Congress (ANC) for its failure to pay over R300 000 in legal fees owed to the City and its residents.

Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba said that should the ANC fail to make the payment by June 15, property worth R300 000 will be seized from the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

The costs arose from the ANC's urgent application to the South Gauteng High Court in December in an attempt to table a motion of no confidence against Mashaba and council speaker Vasco da Gama.

"The high court struck found that the ANC's motion lacked the urgency which they attempted to fabricate into existence," Mashaba said.

"The court struck the ANC's application from the roll and awarded costs in favour of the City as a result of the ANC’s application being 'devoid of urgency'."

READ: EFF rescues DA during no confidence motions against Mashaba, Da Gama

Judge Sydwell Shangisa asked the ANC: "What calamity will befall you" should the motions of no confidence not be voted for on an urgent basis?

The ANC was unable to substantiate their argument and a cost order was granted against them.

"The ANC’s baseless accusations were exposed as nothing more than a smokescreen to regain control of the City by any means possible," Mashaba said.

"It was unfortunate that court’s time and taxpayer’s money had to be used to prove this basic point. However, more concerning is the ANC’s failure to respect the court order which instructed the ANC to pay for the City’s legal costs."

Mashaba said that the reason behind ANC’s failure to make this payment may be a result of the ANC’s "continuous and willful disregard for public money".

"The days of the ANC being able to abuse public money in the City of Johannesburg are over and we will not hesitate to execute this court order should the ANC fail to make payment by Friday," he said.

Regional spokesperson Jodilee Matongo said that only the national spokesperson could comment on the writ of execution. Multiple attempts to reach national and provincial spokespersons were unsuccessful.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  herman mashaba  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No arrests following Pretoria mall robbery

2018-06-11 21:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 20:19 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 19:30 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 