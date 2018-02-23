 

Courtney Pieters murder accused to to be tried a year after her body was found

2018-02-23 13:35

Tammy Petersen

Mortimer Saunders, 40, appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's court on Tuesday for the murder and rape of three-year-old Courtney Pieters. (James de Villiers, News24, file)

Mortimer Saunders, 40, appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's court on Tuesday for the murder and rape of three-year-old Courtney Pieters. (James de Villiers, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Crime levels in the country are too high - Jacob Zuma

2017-05-31 11:22

President Jacob Zuma revisited the Elsies River community in Cape Town on Tuesday as part of a crime-fighting imbizo, in the wake of three-year-old Courtney Pieters' brutal murder. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - The man accused of killing 3-year-old Courtney Pieters is to finally go on trial, almost a year after her little body was found in a shallow grave.

Both the State and the defence confirmed in the Western Cape High Court on Friday that they were ready to proceed with the rape and murder trial of the accused, Mortimer Saunders.

A trial date has been set for May 14, 2018.

READ: Courtney Pieters was raped twice before being murdered, court hears

Pieters was last seen alive on May 4, 2017 when she was playing in front of her family home in Elsies River.

She was found dead in a shallow grave in Epping Industria on May 13 and Saunders was arrested the following day.

Supporters of the family crammed into the seats of the court's public gallery on Friday to watch the proceedings.

Outside of the building, they gathered together on the court's steps and said they were satisfied that a date had finally been set for the trial.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    courtney pieters  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Robbers blow up G4S van on N4 in Pretoria

2018-02-23 12:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 