 

Courtney Pieters rape, murder accused wants private pathologist

2018-05-14 11:43

Tammy Petersen

Members of the public call for justice for Courtney Pieters outside the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Members of the public call for justice for Courtney Pieters outside the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A year after the tiny body of Courtney Pieters was found in a shallow grave in Epping Industria, the trial of her alleged murderer was postponed in the Western Cape High Court.

This, as Mortimer Saunders' defence advocate Mornay Calitz explained that his client wanted to appoint a private pathologist to counter evidence by the State.

The Department of Justice has to approve the request because Saunders has a Legal Aid-appointed representative.

READ: Courtney Pieters murder accused to to be tried a year after her body was found

Calitz said the contention surrounded a rape charge against Saunders and findings made.

Judge Pearl Mantame postponed the case to May 28.

Saunders is accused of the rape and killing of the 3-year-old child, who was missing for nine days before her remains were found.

She was last seen alive on May 4, 2017 when she was playing in front of her family home in Elsies River.

Saunders was arrested exactly a year ago, a day after Pieters' body was found.

He is understood to have rented a room in her family's home.

The public gallery was filled with supporters of the family, who stared in anger at Saunders as he smiled in the dock before proceedings started.

He remains in custody.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    courtney pieters  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judgment in urgent De Lille vs DA matter on Tuesday

2018-05-14 10:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 