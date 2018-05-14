Courtney Pieters rape, murder accused wants private pathologist

What To Read Next

Members of the public call for justice for Courtney Pieters outside the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

A year after the tiny body of Courtney Pieters was found in a shallow grave in Epping Industria, the trial of her alleged murderer was postponed in the Western Cape High Court.

This, as Mortimer Saunders' defence advocate Mornay Calitz explained that his client wanted to appoint a private pathologist to counter evidence by the State.

The Department of Justice has to approve the request because Saunders has a Legal Aid-appointed representative.

READ: Courtney Pieters murder accused to to be tried a year after her body was found

Calitz said the contention surrounded a rape charge against Saunders and findings made.

Judge Pearl Mantame postponed the case to May 28.

Saunders is accused of the rape and killing of the 3-year-old child, who was missing for nine days before her remains were found.

She was last seen alive on May 4, 2017 when she was playing in front of her family home in Elsies River.

Saunders was arrested exactly a year ago, a day after Pieters' body was found.

He is understood to have rented a room in her family's home.

The public gallery was filled with supporters of the family, who stared in anger at Saunders as he smiled in the dock before proceedings started.

He remains in custody.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter