 

Courtroom cleared as case against terror-accused brothers postponed

2018-02-26 18:45

Iavan Pijoos and Jan Bornman

Usama Darwich Hamade, also known as Prince Sam. (Image via Facebook)

Usama Darwich Hamade, also known as Prince Sam. (Image via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The court case of two brothers, Usama Darwich Hamade and Issam Hamade, who allegedly had links to an international terrorist organisation, was postponed in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The two Lebanese citizens - one a controversial Johannesburg-based businessman - have been accused by the United States of illegally exporting items to Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party which the US classifies as a terrorist organisation.

They were arrested last week.

Ahead of their court appearance on Monday, journalists and members of the public were asked to leave the courtroom. Only close relatives were allowed into the courtroom, under a strong police presence.

The case was postponed to March 1.

REVEALED: SA links in US’s Hezbollah terrorism export case

Last week, Usama was arrested at his home in Kempton Park, while Issam, also known as Tony, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport as he arrived.

The US wants to extradite the two brothers to face charges there, but police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said last week that "normal extradition process[es]" will be followed.

At the time, he did not want to divulge any further information about the case.

The two brothers and another man are accused of working together to get certain items to Hezbollah.

News24 reported last week that South Africa, according to a US indictment, was a transit point which some of these items - including items which can be used in drones - were channelled through.

Another court document from Minnesota in the US stated: "The grand jury has alleged that all three defendants, from 2009 to 2013, conspired with each other, and with others known and unknown, to buy parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (hereinafter 'UAVs' or 'drones') from US suppliers, and then to export those UAV parts, in violation of US law, to Hizballah, which is designated as a 'foreign terrorist organisation'."

The US documents refer to Hezbollah as Hizballah.

Read more on:    issam hamade  |  usama darwich hamade  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: SACP 'waiting to be consulted' on reshuffle; Morne Morkel said to retire; and NPA boss sets deadline on Zuma decision

2018-02-26 18:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces new Cabinet, Mabuza for deputy
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 