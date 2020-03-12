 

Cousins get life in prison for raping KZN woman at gunpoint

2020-03-12 15:08

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two men have each been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of raping a 34-year-old woman in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, in December 2017.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Bongani Nzuza and his cousin Sbusiso Sifiso Nzuza were sentenced to life in prison for rape and an additional 10 years for attempted murder in the Ntuzuma Regional Court.

According to the NPA, on the day of the incident the two men accosted the victim as she returned home from a tuck shop. Armed with a knife and a firearm, they threatened and assaulted her.

"She was then forcefully carried to a bush, where they raped her. Passers-by heard her cries for help and came to her aid, causing the men to flee. Due to the severity of the assault, she lost consciousness after the ordeal," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Bongani was arrested a week later after the victim pointed him out to police, while his cousin was arrested sometime later, Kara said.

During the trial, State prosecutor advocate Jenisha Sewbaran led the testimony of the victim and her sister, as well as the evidence of the doctor who examined the woman after the incident.

READ: Cape Town man wanted for rape hands himself in as police net closes

Arguing in aggravation of sentence, Sewbaran submitted a victim impact statement, which detailed the victim's severe emotional, psychological and physical trauma after the incident.

"The community also humiliated her by labelling her as a raped person."

Reacting to the judgment, Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN advocate Elaine Zungu said she hoped the sentence would instil public confidence in the criminal justice system.

"The complainant has expressed her fears and feelings with regards to how the crime has affected her, so it is a welcomed respite that the accused have been removed from society," Zungu said.

Read more on:    durban  |  courts  |  crime  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Herzlia closes its schools, awaits outcome of parent's Covid-19 test

2020-03-12 14:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Coronavirus in SA: There is no need to panic, says expert
Traffic Alerts
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-11 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 