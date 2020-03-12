Cousins get life in prison for raping KZN woman at gunpoint

Two men have each been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of raping a 34-year-old woman in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, in December 2017.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Bongani Nzuza and his cousin Sbusiso Sifiso Nzuza were sentenced to life in prison for rape and an additional 10 years for attempted murder in the Ntuzuma Regional Court.

According to the NPA, on the day of the incident the two men accosted the victim as she returned home from a tuck shop. Armed with a knife and a firearm, they threatened and assaulted her.

"She was then forcefully carried to a bush, where they raped her. Passers-by heard her cries for help and came to her aid, causing the men to flee. Due to the severity of the assault, she lost consciousness after the ordeal," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Bongani was arrested a week later after the victim pointed him out to police, while his cousin was arrested sometime later, Kara said.

During the trial, State prosecutor advocate Jenisha Sewbaran led the testimony of the victim and her sister, as well as the evidence of the doctor who examined the woman after the incident.

Arguing in aggravation of sentence, Sewbaran submitted a victim impact statement, which detailed the victim's severe emotional, psychological and physical trauma after the incident.

"The community also humiliated her by labelling her as a raped person."

Reacting to the judgment, Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN advocate Elaine Zungu said she hoped the sentence would instil public confidence in the criminal justice system.

"The complainant has expressed her fears and feelings with regards to how the crime has affected her, so it is a welcomed respite that the accused have been removed from society," Zungu said.