 

Covid-19: 3 more deaths as SA cases increase by 247 to 4 793 in total

2020-04-27 22:08

Canny Maphanga

South Africa currently has 4 793 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country - an increase of 247 from the previous day's reported cases, the Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

The health department also recorded three more Covid-19-related deaths.

In the Western Cape, a 79-year-old man, who presented with shortness of breath and chest pains, and a 58-year-old man, who had been living with HIV and obesity presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest.

The third death was a 54-year-old KZN man, who presented with respiratory distress and had diabetes.

As of Monday, 27 April, 2020, the total number of tests conducted to date is 178 470, of which 9 827 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The province with the highest number of cases is the Western Cape, with 1 737, followed by Gauteng 1 353 and KZN 902 cases.

The remaining provincial breakdown:

Eastern Cape: 588

Free State: 111

Limpopo: 31

North West: 28

Mpumalanga: 26

Northern Cape: 17

Unallocated: 0

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize further noted that more than 400 participants, including provincial MECs, HODs, clinicians, epidemiological and infectious disease experts, participated in a virtual 'grand ward round' on Monday evening.

"We discussed some interesting cases and unusual presentations.

"It was a fascinating session that has certainly contributed immensely to the body of work that ensures increased medical precision," he concluded.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-23 09:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Making the most of lockdown: Fun with four-legged companions
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 06:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 