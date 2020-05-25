Covid-19: 52 more deaths as death toll hits 481, with 23 615 confirmed infections

Fifty-two more people have died of Covid-19, as the number of confirmed cases in South Africa reached 23 615 by Monday.



According to a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the number of Covid-19 deaths now stood at 481.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients," he said.

Mkhize further said there had been 11 917 recoveries.

The release of the latest coronavirus figures comes a week ahead of a move to Level 3 of the lockdown, which relaxes many of the restrictions that have been in place since March.

Provincial breakdowns. (Supplied by the Department of Health)

The age groups between 60 to 69 are showing as the ages with the highest percentage of deaths (27,7%).