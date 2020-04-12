Covid-19 cases in SA rise to 2 173, public lab testing gains pace

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 2 173, the National Department of Health announced on Sunday evening, while the death toll has remains unchanged.

In a statement, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the increase of 145 cases compared to Saturday.

According to the statement, Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with 865 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 587 confirmed cases and KwaZulu-Natal 443 cases.

In the other provinces, as of Sunday, the Free State had 96 cases, Limpopo had 23 positive cases, Mpumalanga 21, the North West 19 and Northern Cape 16.

Fifteen cases were listed as unallocated.

The total number of tests conducted to date stands at 80 085, with an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories, Mkhize said.



"Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories," Mkhize said.

In his statement on Sunday, there were no further fatalities reported.

News24 reported on Saturday that a 61-year-old man from the Western Cape has died after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 25.

"It is with sadness that we are reporting a new Covid-19-related death. This takes the total number of deaths to 25," Mkhize said in a statement.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patient."