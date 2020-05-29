Covid-19: Cases rise to 29 240 as death toll hits 611

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in South Africa is now sitting at 29 240, with an increase of 1837 new cases, Minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize said on Friday evening.

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 rose to 611, an increase of 34.

INFOGRAPHICS | Sharp drop in Covid-19 testing because of test kit shortage

The age groups with the largest number of deaths recorded are predominantly those aged between 50 and 79 years of age.

The Western Cape, the province with the highest number of cases in the country, saw an increase of 1152 cases from Thursday's tally, bringing its total to 18 906. The province is followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape which had both recorded 3 583 cases.

The total number of tests conducted to date is at 680 175, with the department recording 24 452 tests in the past 24 hour cycle.

The number of patients who have since recovered from the virus is 14 370, Mkhize said.