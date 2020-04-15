 

Covid-19: Checkers in Ballito Junction closed after employee tests positive

2020-04-15 18:38

Kaveel Singh

(GCIS)

(GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The normally bustling Checkers store in Ballito Junction Mall, north of Durban, has been closed after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The branch closed on Tuesday, the Shoprite Group said. "The National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Department of Health were informed."

The group said the store was closed immediately and a "professional decontamination company has been brought in to sanitise and deep clean".

"The store will be reopened in consultation with the provincial department of health. An employee screening programme supported by the company's mobile clinic has been put into place. Those employees who had close contact with the infected person are now self-quarantining for 14 days."

News24 last week reported that a local Shoprite store in Bothasig, Cape Town, was closed after a staff member tested positive.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    durban  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA's resilience will help it survive coronavirus - IMF

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 15:32 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 