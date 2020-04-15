Covid-19: Checkers in Ballito Junction closed after employee tests positive

The normally bustling Checkers store in Ballito Junction Mall, north of Durban, has been closed after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The branch closed on Tuesday, the Shoprite Group said. "The National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Department of Health were informed."

The group said the store was closed immediately and a "professional decontamination company has been brought in to sanitise and deep clean".

"The store will be reopened in consultation with the provincial department of health. An employee screening programme supported by the company's mobile clinic has been put into place. Those employees who had close contact with the infected person are now self-quarantining for 14 days."



News24 last week reported that a local Shoprite store in Bothasig, Cape Town, was closed after a staff member tested positive.