 

Covid-19: Clover factory in Bloemfontein temporarily shut, more than 300 workers tested

2020-04-29 15:45

Sesona Ngqakamba

File photo: Health workers conduct swabs for Covid-19 screenings. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Dino Lloyd)



Food and beverages group Clover has had a factory temporarily closed in Bloemfontein, Free State, as the Department of Health waits for the Covid-19 test results of over 300 employees. 

Provincial health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said in a statement that an employee of the company tested positive for the virus after showing symptoms on 22 April and seeking assistance at Botshabelo Hospital.

The employee's 18 contacts, including his wife, children and those who commute with him on a daily basis, were also tested and results returned negative. They have been quarantined at Philip Sanders resort since last Wednesday, Mvambi said. 

Tested

All staff at Clover in Bloemfontein have since been tested.

"On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the department decided to conduct on site contact tracing at Clover - Bloemfontein, Harvey Road. There are 369 persons. This led to a temporary closure of Clover while awaiting the results of all 369 contacts. The place has been decontaminated," Mvambi said. 

As of Tuesday evening, the number of positive cases in SA was 4 996, with 93 deaths, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

At least 185 497 tests had been conducted in the country. 

The Free State has 113 positive cases reported.

