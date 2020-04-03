Covid-19 crackdown: President heading to court over SANDF, police actions - report

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he doesn't believe the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) or the police has acted unlawfully while implementing regulations as part of the government's response to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On 26 March, Ramaphosa ordered that a 21-day lockdown be implemented until 16 April. As part of these measures, the SANDF was deployed to assist police in ensuring residents stay indoors, except to buy food and medication or to get medical attention.

News24 reported that concerns had been raised about the conduct of the police and the SANDF following claims of abuse, heavy-handed policing and use of excessive force.

In court papers, seen by the Business Day, Ramaphosa said he had no reason to believe that SANDF members or police officials had acted unlawfully. He added that, in the event there may be incidents of unlawful conduct on their part, such conduct must be reported to the relevant authorities.

The papers were filed on Friday afternoon in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in response to an urgent court application by the Fair and Equitable Society (FES) NGO. The case is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

Unconstitutional actions

The publication reported that FES wants the court to rule that “the state of disaster as declared by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional affairs under Government Gazette has not and does not suspend the constitutional rights of all South Africans”.

It has reportedly referred to videos posted on social media and news reports, saying this shows that the police and the SANDF acted unconstitutionally in enforcing the government's regulations.

In his response, Ramaphosa said that complaints about the security personnel should be lodged with the relevant authorities tasked with the investigation of such matters.

He added that the lockdown was needed to “save lives before the coronavirus reaches proportions that would have a significant strain on our medical system and add to the social maladies our country already faces”.

IPID investigations

On Friday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said that it was investigating eight deaths, allegedly at the hands of police officers, News24 reported.

Six deaths came as a result of police action and the remaining two were in police custody.

The six deaths as a result of police action were recorded in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, while the two deaths in police custody were both in Limpopo.

Thirteen assault cases have been lodged with IPID, as well as 13 cases of police discharging an official firearm.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton