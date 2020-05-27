 

Covid-19: Death toll at 552 as cases rise to 25 937

2020-05-27 23:09
  • The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased by 1 673 to 25 937.
  • More tests have been done after a shortage of reagents and test kits, while 29 005 have been conducted since the last report.
  • The national Department of Health has recorded another 28 deaths, bringing the toll to  552.


The Covid-19 death toll hit 552 on Wednesday - an increase of 28, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The number of cases has shot up by 1 673, taking the total to 25 937. 

A total of 634 996 tests have been conducted to date. 

The recoveries to date are 13 451 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%. 

Of the deaths, 294 (53.3%) are male and 258 (46.7%) are female.

Breakdown of cases. (Supplied by Department of Health)

The age break-down table shows a narrowing of the gap between the age-groups of 50 to 59 and 60 to 69 years old. (Supplied by Department of Health)


coronavirus update
