Covid-19: Death toll at 552 as cases rise to 25 937

The Covid-19 death toll hit 552 on Wednesday - an increase of 28, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The number of cases has shot up by 1 673, taking the total to 25 937.
A total of 634 996 tests have been conducted to date.
The recoveries to date are 13 451 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.
Of the deaths, 294 (53.3%) are male and 258 (46.7%) are female.
Breakdown of cases. (Supplied by Department of Health)
The age break-down table shows a narrowing of the gap between the age-groups of 50 to 59 and 60 to 69 years old. (Supplied by Department of Health)