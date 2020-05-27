Covid-19: Death toll at 552 as cases rise to 25 937

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased by 1 673 to 25 937.

More tests have been done after a shortage of reagents and test kits, while 29 005 have been conducted since the last report.

The national Department of Health has recorded another 28 deaths, bringing the toll to 552.





The Covid-19 death toll hit 552 on Wednesday - an increase of 28, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. The number of cases has shot up by 1 673, taking the total to 25 937.

A total of 634 996 tests have been conducted to date.

INFOGRAPHICS | Sharp drop in Covid-19 testing because of test kit shortage

The recoveries to date are 13 451 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

Of the deaths, 294 (53.3%) are male and 258 (46.7%) are female.

Breakdown of cases. (Supplied by Department of Health)